An investigation continues into the conduct of Palo Alto Middle School football coach Nicholas Parker, along with several of the team’s players.
Parker was suspended Friday after an Oct. 23 game against Eastern Hills Middle School. Parker is the subject of a professional standards investigation, said KISD spokesman Terry Abbott.
Palo Alto players and the coach were flagged by the officials numerous times for late hits, unsportsmanlike conduct and other penalties on Oct. 23. They were verbally abusive to the officials and the players of the other team, Abbott said.
At one point, Parker reportedly refused to leave the field after being ejected from the game, Abbott said.
Multiple officials and school personnel present at the game have submitted statements regarding the conduct of the coach and players, both during and after the game.
Ten Palo Alto players were suspended for the next game and three were removed from the team.
The investigation into the event is continuing and additional action against coach and players could be taken, Abbott said.
Superintendent John Craft said, “The district and our parents expect better than this from students and staff.”
“We will not have this kind of behavior in Killeen ISD,” Craft said Friday.
