One Killeen Independent School District parent is saying her child is being underserved and the child’s Individual Education Plan, or IEP, is not being followed by the district’s special education program.
Parent Stephanie Moody has filed a complaint with the Texas Education Agency and her daughter’s principal alleging the education plan for her daughter — Samantha, a general education student who suffers from dyslexia and other learning disabilities — contains more than 20 mistakes, up to and including a lack of occupational therapy goals.
“My daughter’s IEP has over 20 mistakes,” Moody said. “It is so bad that no one can follow it.”
Moody said that one of the biggest problems affecting her daughter is that none of Samantha’s teachers are certified in the special education program specified in her IEP, the Wilson Reading Program.
“The staff is not certified in the Wilson program, so my child’s dyslexia instruction is not in-line with the Wilson Reading Program, as it should be under IDEA (Individuals with Disabilities Education Act) rules on research-based practices,” Moody said.
According to the Wilson Reading Program website, students in the program complete it within two to three years on average. Samantha, 8, just completed second grade and is preparing to enter third grade. According to Moody, Samantha has been in the program since first grade, but is only part-way through the second step of the 12-step reading program.
The Herald has reached out to KISD in an attempt to find out which programs, if any, special education teachers in the district are certified to teach. The Herald also contacted Wilson Language Training to determine if they have a record of any KISD teacher receiving certification training in the program. Neither the district nor the organization responded by late Monday afternoon.
In 2018, KISD announced that it would spend $1 million to hire 20 new teachers and dyslexia assessors to provide faster diagnosis for students with dyslexia — and faster support for their learning. The hiring effort was recommended by a special dyslexia focus group, school officials said. A collection of district teachers and administrators conducted a review of the dyslexia program during the 2017-18 school year.
The focus group found that 1,074 KISD students were assessed for dyslexia in the 2016-17 school year. More than 45,000 students are expected to be enrolled in KISD during the next school year.
I never post comments, but reading fake news gets old! 1). Special education teachers don’t have to be certified in the program. Not even dyslexia teachers have to be certified in the program! 2). Why would the newspaper put this out before getting a response from either sources? Seems intentionally misleading!
