A report of a threat against Eastern Hills Middle School in Harker Heights was found unverified after a Killeen Independent School District investigation, according to KISD spokeswoman Taina Maya.
Maya said the district fully investigated the rumor of the threat and did not find any evidence to back up the threat.
