EDUCATION Graphic

A video surfaced on social media recently that reportedly appeared to show a student at Killeen High School attack an educator while serving in-school suspension on Dec. 2.

Killeen Independent School District spokeswoman Taina Maya said the district is aware of the video and the incident, which is currently under investigation.

Tags

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.