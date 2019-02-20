Killeen Independent School District faculty and students are mourning the loss of a middle-school teacher after a fatal accident this weekend.
Vanessa Harrison died after a head-on collision in Milam County, said KISD’s Chief Communications Officer Terry Abbott.
“We are deeply saddened by her death and our thoughts and prayers are with her family at this very difficult time,” Abbott said.
Harrison was a first-year, seventh-grade teacher at Roy J. Smith Middle School.
According to information obtained from the Texas Department of Public Safety, Harrison was involved in a two-vehicle crash south of Milano at 9:17 p.m. Saturday. A Ford pickup truck was traveling north on State Highway 36 and Harrison was traveling south in a Chevrolet car, according to media spokesman Sgt. David Roberts. Harrison attempted to pass another vehicle in a no-passing zone and was hit head-on by the truck, according to Roberts.
Harrison was taken to CHI St. Joseph Regional Health Center by ambulance for treatment of incapacitating injuries. She succumbed to her injuries Monday morning.
The driver of the truck was taken to Baylor Scott & White Hospital by ambulance for treatment of non-incapacitating injuries.
