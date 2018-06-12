Sherry Miller, a music teacher at Skipcha Elementary School in the Killeen Independent School District, began a two-year term June 1 as chair of the Texas Classroom Teachers Association’s statewide Curriculum and Instruction Committee.
Miller was re-elected in February during the 2018 TCTA annual meeting in Austin.
She was previously elected to the post in 2017 to fill a vacant seat on TCTA’s 10-member executive bBoard, which comprises the statewide elected leaders of the association.
A TCTA member for 31 years, Miller previously served as TCTA District 12 director, a member of the statewide Legislation and Professional Rights and Responsibilities Committees, and on the ACT For TCTA political action committee.
Miller is active in the Killeen CTA, the association’s local affiliate, previously serving as president, vice president and faculty representative.
The Texas Classroom Teachers Association is a nonprofit, independent professional association based in Austin that serves approximately 50,000 members statewide.
According to the organization, it is the only statewide teachers’ association that limits membership to those directly involved in classroom teaching or teaching support, including librarians, counselors and teacher aides.
