The first sale of school bonds indicates the Killeen Independent School District could have a lower outstanding debt service in the long haul than was originally projected before the bond sale, district financial advisers said.
The Killeen school board was presented with the outcome of part one of the sale of a $426 million voter-approved school bond at a special workshop Tuesday.
The district is dividing the bond authorization into two sales — one for $300 million and one for $126 million, according to Chief Communications Officer Terry Abbott.
The initial sale of $302 million worth of unlimited tax bonds was held Aug. 2.
Associates from RBC Capital Markets, the financial advisory business in charge of the bond sales, said this first sale indicates the district could have a lower outstanding debt service in the long haul than was initially projected before the bond sale.
“We came in better than projection on the first sale,” said Derek Honea, RBC director.
The preliminary bond plan projected that the district’s total outstanding debt service at the end of bond program would be $762 million.
The results of this initial sale reflected a change in that amount to be $740 million worth of outstanding debt over the life of the bond, meaning there could be a potential savings of $21 million from the debt amount that was originally forecasted to voters during the bond election, according to RBC’s presentation.
These estimations are pending the results of the second bond sale, slated to take place next year.
The presentation also showed that the final outcome of this first sale could mean lower tax rates throughout the bond payoff than the district originally estimated before the sale.
The preliminary tax projection was 22 cents from 2019 through 2041, with decreases to 17 cents and 15 cents in the final years of the bond payoff, which was originally projected to be 2043.
With this sale, that tax rate is now projected to be 22 cents through 2029, at which point that rate will decrease to 19 cents through the remainder of the bond payoff, except in 2044 when the tax rate will decrease 6 cents.
District officials said the results of this first sale should mean less money out of Killeen taxpayers’ pockets.
“I think that the voters need to know that the work y’all have done means significant savings,” board President Corbett Lawler said to the RBC representatives. “The voters thank you.”
The first sale did result in one additional year of bond payoff being added, according to RBC’s presentation.
Originally, the bond amount was set to be paid off by 2043.
With this sale, that date has been pushed back to 2044.
“It’s a little bit of art and science,” said Matthew Boles, RBC managing director and regional manager, of the bond sale process. “I think the sale went quite well, so it’s something to be quite proud of.”
Boles said the company would continue to pursue savings in the second half of the bond sale.
“We’ll keep squeezing every penny out of this,” he said.
The RBC representatives also commended the district on high credit ratings it received from independent third parties, Moody’s Investors Service and S&P Global Ratings, in relation to the bond.
KISD was given underlying credit ratings of “Aa2”and “AA-,” respectively.
Boles said these scores represent a high portion of the grading scale and were “something to be proud of.”
The board also discussed potential audits for the 2018-2019 school year, noting potential areas for examination in transportation, academic program management and pre-emptive construction bond management.
Once the board selects which areas it would like to examine, Gibson Consulting Group Inc., the independent company contracted to conduct the district’s internal audits, will create a schedule for the audits in September 2018 to be completed by August 2019.
The board will make the decision at its Sept. 11 meeting.
