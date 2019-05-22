The Korean American Association of Killeen Texas hopes to bridge the gap between the Korean community in the Central Texas area and services in South Korea by bringing in the Consulate General of the Republic of Korea.
The Consulate General from Houston will available from 11 a.m. to noon today at the St. Luke United Methodist Church Fellowship Hall, 102 E. Church Ave. in Killeen.
The Consulate will be available to assist with questions and services such as: passports, visas, consular confirmation and notarization, powers of attorney, family relations registration, nationality, required military service, overseas citizen registration, and more.
The Consulate will also have a question and answer session regarding nationality 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Yun Park, president of the Korean American Association of Killeen, said many in the Korean community, such as business owners and the elderly, need these services because the drive to Houston is not an option for them or their families. Park added that some don’t know what documentation is required for the three-year mandatory military service.
“A lot of times people don’t know what to do or what is available for them. Some don’t have the time to go because they are hardworking businesspeople - they even work on Sundays,” Park said. “Some of the people cannot drive because they are older. So, the Korean American Association wants to help make their lives just a little bit easier. And we want to be the voice for many of the Korean Americans who live in this area.”
The event is free and open to the public. For more information contact the Korean American Association on Facebook: www.facebook.com/Korean-American-Association-of-Killeen-Texas-170311477146482/ or the Korean Consulate General in Houston at 713-961-0186
