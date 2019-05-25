Killeen High School was host to a dazzling display of colors and sounds as the Gangwon Provincial Dance Company took to the stage Saturday before a crowd of approximately 320 people as part of Killeen Sister Cities Osan Korea’s 24th annual spring event.
The dance company, which performed for Killeen in 2016 and opened for the Olympic Winter Games in 2017, chose to come back to Killeen because of the hospitality of the community and the efforts of Killeen Sister Cities Osan Korea.
“We enjoyed how welcoming the people of Killeen are and we hope to be invited back again,” said Yun Hea Joung, director for Gangwon Provincial Dance Company. “We greatly appreciate the work of Sister Cities and Lisa Humphreys.
Killeen Sister Cities Osan Korea has served the Central Texas area since 1993 with events like this and other forms of cultural exchanges from Korea, such as the Korean War Monument and the Killeen’s Korean Pagoda.
Chapter president for the organization, Lisa Humphreys, spoke of the importance of having cultural exchanges with a community as diverse as Killeen.
“It’s important to work together to foster and encourage mutual understanding, friendship and peace through communication by cultural, social, educational, and economic exchange between the people of the greater Killeen area and the people of similar cities of other nations,” Humphreys said.
A proclamation was given by Killeen Mayor Jose Segarra.
“This year’s them, ‘Two Cultures — One Special Night’ highlights the coming together of distinct heritages in peace to further the common bond of mutual respect and admiration” Segarra said.
The Kang Providence Friendly Association of San Antonio also came to donate money to support those affected in the Gangwon Provincial fires that have devastated the region.
Korean Vice Consulate General Kim Jae-Hue from Houston expressed his appreciation for Killeen Sister Cities Osan Korea and the Korean War veterans.
“On behalf of the Consulate of Korea, I would like to express my thanks for Killeen Sister Cities Osan Korea. I think that Korea and Killeen have a very special relationship.” Jae-Hue said. “We must also recognize our special connection made thousands of miles away was not possible without the sacrifice of our Korean War veterans.
“They came to Korea more than 60 years ago to defend our country and our freedom. Our special alliance forged by their sweat and their blood is kept strong through our joint efforts and dedication by our active duty personnel,” Jae-Hue said. “Let’s take this time this opportunity to thank our Korean War veterans, active duty, and their families.”
The 14 dancers performed 10 different traditional styles symbolizing nature, feminine beauty, Buddhism and Shamanism. There was also a moving solo performance from Kim Da Sol which symbolized the sound of the heart.
“They are awesome. It’s always a pleasure to see them preform because they are extensional and really bring the Korea culture to Killeen,” said Korean War veteran Fermin Cantu.
Killeen Sister Cities Osan Korea hopes people will take away a better appreciation of Korean culture and plans to continue this with future events.
“The bond between Korea and America is an ultimate bond that must not be broken to foster a continuous relationship for future generations,” said Eddie Bell Sr., the event’s emcee.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.