Chapter 222 of the Don C. Faith (MOH) Korean War Veterans Association hosted its annual Remember Our Veterans Banquet on Sunday in observance of the 65th anniversary of the signing of the armistice that ended the Korean War.
The Korean War Veterans Association was formed in 1985 to provide a national headquarters among those who served during the Korean War.
“It’s all about extending their (the Korean War veterans) legacy and making change when I can, “ Chapter 222 First Vice President Michael Pak said, when asked what inspired him to hold such a position that honors and supports Korean War veterans.
About 190 guests attended the event at Fort Hood’s Club Hood, which included a formal ceremony, dance and music entertainment, a cake cutting, speeches from special guests, a raffle, and an awards presentation.
Special banquet guests in attendance were Killeen Mayor Jose Segarra; Copperas Cove Mayor Frank Sefford; Department of Texas Korean War Veterans Association President Eddie Bell; Killeen, TX-Osan Korea Sister Cities President Lisa Humphreys; and Korean American Association of Killeen President Yun Ju Park.
Guest speakers were Deputy Korean Consul General Jae-Hui Kim; retired Korean Maj. Gen. Seung Woo Choi; and Army Maj. Gen. Patrick Hamilton, commander of the 36th Infantry Division of the Texas Army National Guard.
“I just want to say thank you to you Korean War veterans who put your lives aside and went over and defended freedom in a wonderful place called Korea,” Hamilton said.
The speakers also addressed the historic Korea-America relationship and how it has lasted.
“My honorable war veterans and my fellow U.S. service members, who have been stationed in Korea, defend democracy and freedom, you are the true heroes who deserve all the gratitude and respect of all the Koreans, as well as the Americans,” Choi said.
“As a citizen, as well as a government official of the Republic of Korea, I express my endless respect and appreciation for your endeavor and sacrifice. A long-standing and solid Korea-U.S. alliance was fought in the crucible of war through your devotion, your bravery and your sacrifice,” Kim said.
Freedom is not free, Kim added.
To learn more about the Chapter 222 of the Korean War Veterans Association, call chapter President Roy L. Lytle at 254-681-2099.
