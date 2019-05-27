Twenty new graduates of the Killeen Police Department's Academy Training Center have fanned out across the city after taking the Oath of Office a few weeks ago, on Saturday, May 11. Family and friends enveloped the recruits with hugs after the ceremony that marked a substantial change in the lives of the newly minted police officers.
The force will have 248 sworn police officers as of June 3. Of those, 36 will be in some phase of training before becoming solo officers, said KPD Commander Alex Gearhart. Fifteen new recruits are getting ready for the next Academy session on June 3.
"Most see the job as some sort of calling," he said. "For some, the job is a lifelong dream." He said many transition naturally from the military.
The academy is licensed by the Texas Commission on Law Enforcement.
Becoming an officer
As recruits, the men and women overcome a variety of challenges, whether it's physical, academic or emotional.
"The Basic Academy can be daunting," Gearhart said. "There's an incredibly large amount of material they must master in a relatively short period of time."
During that time, Gearhart said he sees changes taking place.
"They mature as a person and increase their level of emotional intelligence," he said. "Physical fitness is a significant part of the program so I've seen quite a transformation in many recruits."
On day one, Gearhart looks at the recruits and sees "a mixture of excitement, fear and even self-doubt for some."
But during training they find out who they really are.
"The anxiety has generally been replaced with an air of confidence," he said.
Even then, it's just the beginning: Gearhart said the Academy is the foundation.
"They still must learn to apply that knowledge to real world situations during field training," he said. During the 6-month field training program, the newbie is paired with a seasoned officer.
"The field training officer guides the recruit, who gradually assumes more responsibility unit they're a fully functioning solo officer," Gearhart said.
Recruiting efforts
KPD is wrangling for recruits with law enforcement agencies from Houston, Dallas, Austin and the Texas Department of Public Safety, and even as far away as New York and Los Angeles.
"We're constantly evaluating our recruiting efforts," Gearhart said. "The presence of Fort Hood creates quite a bit of competition, especially when departments across the country are reporting a shortage of qualified recruits."
Gearhart said the department is starting recruitment for the January 2020 Academy, with the application and testing process beginning this summer.
"We're looking for honest, motivated and community-minded people who want to make a difference," he said.
Gearhart did have a few words of caution.
"Many come to this profession with unrealistic expectations," he said. "In short order, new officers will see the absolute worst and best of humanity."
That's why Academy staff tries to prepare new officers for emotional encounters.
"It is true that not the job is not for everyone," Gearhart said. "It takes an emotionally strong person to see the things they see. But anyone with a desire to serve and to help those who can’t help themselves fits the bill."
Those interested in learning more about the department and the selection process can go the department’s website at www.killeenpd.com and click on the "Employment with KPD" link.
