The Killeen Police Department late Thursday called off an “exhaustive search” that included a state police helicopter after a man opened fire near an apartment complex in central Killeen.

The incident started at about 6:45 a.m., when officers were dispatched to the 600 block of West Hallmark, near Bridgewater Retreat Apartments, “in reference to multiple reports of a man shooting a handgun,” according to a KPD news release. “While enroute to the call, the updates indicated that the suspect at large was running in a (northerly) direction and was randomly shooting his handgun.”

