Police departments around Central Texas have been participating in the “lip-sync challenge,” with each department demonstrating its own distinctive flavor.
On Thursday, the Copperas Cove Police Department posted its video with its sunglasses-clad officers grooving to the tune of “Stayin’ Alive,” which has gotten almost 11,000 views on YouTube as of Friday afternoon.
After some cajoling by officers in other departments, the Killeen Police Department released its 5-minute video on Friday and it’s gotten more than 30,000 views on YouTube so far.
Already, the Temple and Belton police departments had posted their lip-sync challenge videos to social media.
The KPD video took around 15 hours to make, said Ofelia Miramontez, Killeen Police Department spokeswoman.
“KPD employees came up with the concept of the video and the Killeen Police Employee’s Association partnered with the department to make it happen,” she said.
Of course, making the video was just fun, Miramontez said.
“The camaraderie, teamwork, effort, organizing the video, the great ideas, the opportunity to work with others who work different schedules and the best part of all, the laughs, all made it fun,” she said. “We were all able to laugh at each other.”
Miramontez said there were two reasons for the video, which ends with a memorial to two fallen KPD officers and a challenge from the police chief to join the department.
“One, like most lip-sync videos, agencies were ‘calling out’ other agencies to participate and here locally, a nearby agency called KPD out,” she said.
Residents were the second reason.
“The community’s response was huge after we posted a message on our Facebook page about KPD participating in the lip-sync challenge,” she said.
So, will the Harker Heights Police Department join their comrades in comedy?
The police chief says to wait and see.
“I’ve been approached by a few officers who are interested,” said Phil Gadd, Harker Heights police chief. “ We’ll evaluate it.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.