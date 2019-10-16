KPD

Bell County Commissioner John Driver (far right) spoke with CALEA assessors John Foster (left) and Benjamin Kadolph (center) on the Killeen Police Department on Wednesday evening.

 Monique Brand | Herald

A group of assessors have made their way to Killeen this week to evaluate the city’s men and women in blue.

They are from the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies Incorporated and arrived Monday at the Killeen Police Department to examine its administration, personnel, operations and support services, said Police Chief Charles Kimble.

Monique Brand - Killeen Daily Herald

Staff reporter Monique 'Mo' Brand joined the Herald fulltime in May 2019. Before that, she covered border coverage and county government in Arizona. She also worked as a reporter in Kerrville, Los Angeles, and Norfolk Virginia. Monique grew up in Killeen.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.