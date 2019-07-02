UPDATES
7:14 p.m. Killeen Police say a man whose body was found in a pickup was the victim of a homicide. They also identified the man as Seth Ward, 33.
Detectives are asking anyone who may have seen Seth Ward between Saturday, June 29, and Sunday June 30, or anyone with information about this Homicide, to contact Crime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS (8477) or go online at www.bellcountycrimestoppers.com. You can also download the P3Tips App for IOS or Android and give an anonymous tip. All information is confidential and anonymous and if your tip leads to the arrest of the person(s) responsible, you could be eligible to receive a reward up to $1,000 in cash, police said.
ORIGINAL STORY
Killeen police found a body of a deceased man in a truck near Clear Creek Road and Golden Gate Drive Sunday morning.
The call was in response to a suspicious vehicle but they found the deceased man in the truck when they arrived, according to Killeen Police Department.
As of right now, the cause of death is undetermined and the investigation is ongoing, according to KPD on Tuesday.
Sad.
