On Thursday, June 27, 2019, at 11:52 p.m., officers were dispatched to a crash involving a vehicle and a pedestrian near the Stan Schlueter Exit on Interstate 14.
Officers found an injured female and a red car nearby.
In a press release from KPD on Monday stated "the preliminary investigation revealed that the pedestrian was walking southbound across the eastbound lanes of I-14 and entered the path and was struck by a red 2017 Chevy Sonic that was traveling eastbound about to take the Stan Schlueter exit."
The driver of the vehicle reported no injuries.
The woman identified by police as 27 year-old Larnesha Danielle Westbrook as was transported to Seton Medical Center Harker Heights where she succumbed to her injuries.
Justice of the Peace Bill Cooke pronounced Westbrook deceased at 1:07 a.m.
The Killeen Police Department Traffic Unit continues to investigate this crash and information will be released as it becomes available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.