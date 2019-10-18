CRIME graphic

The Killeen Police Department is investigating a stabbing that sent one man to the hospital.

Officers went to the 1200 block of Clairidge Avenue around 7:40 a.m. Friday in reference to a stabbing/assault, according to Ofelia Miramontez, KPD spokeswoman.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.