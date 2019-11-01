car dealership burglary

KPD detectives are asking anyone who can identify the person seen in a surveillance photo during a burglary at a Killeen car dealership on Sunday.

 COURTESY PHOTO | KPD

The Bell County Crime Stoppers and the Killeen Police Department are seeking the public’s help to identify a man accused of burglary.

At approximately 6:11 a.m. on Sunday, two unidentified people broke into a car dealership on the 5200 block of E. Central Texas Expressway. Once inside, the suspects’ stole numerous electronic items and over 100 keys to the vehicle inventory that were on the premises, police said.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.