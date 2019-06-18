A 28-year-old man was fatally shot in northeast Killeen on Tuesday evening, Killeen police reported.
The man, who was shot in the 1900 block of Fleetwood Drive, was transported in critical condition to Seton Medical Center Harker Heights, where he later succumbed to his gunshot wounds, according to Killeen Police Chief Charles Kimble, who was at the scene.
The victim’s name was not immediately released.
At 5:36 p.m., the Killeen Police Department received a call of a disturbance in the area of Fleetwood Drive and Greengate Drive, approximately one half-mile from Hay Branch Elementary School.
While police were en route, the dispatcher notified officers of multiple shots fired. When they arrived on scene, they discovered the victim with gunshot wounds.
The shooting took place in a residential neighborhood of single-family homes. The crime scene is less than a minute’s drive from the Chevron gas station and Family Dollar on Westcliff Road.
KPD blocked off Fleetwood Drive from the 1900 block into the 2000 block. Approximately five to six cruisers were on scene.
The suspect is not in custody at this time Ofelia Miramontez, spokeswoman for KPD said.
This is the fourth homicide in Killeen this year, Miramontez said.
If neighbors or other residents have information on the shooting that could assist KPD in the arrest of the suspect(s), they can call either the police department at 254-501-8830 or they can contact Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.