A teenager accidentally shot himself in the leg Thursday, police confirmed on Friday.
The 19-year-old man was taken to Carl R. Darnell Army Medical Center shortly after 1 p.m. at a residence on the 5300 block of Waterbank Lane.
Killeen police spokeswoman Ofelia Miramontez said Friday she did not know the man’s condition or if he had been released from the hospital.
