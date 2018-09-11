A Killeen mother and daughter posted missing by police have been found safe, according to authorities Tuesday.
KPD posted on Facebook that Brittany Robinson, 30, and Sophia Freeze, 3, have been found safe.
"Brittany Robinson and Sophia Freeze have been located. They are both safe," the post reads. "We’d like to thank everyone who helped the department share their information."
Killeen police could not be immediately reached for comment. No other details are known at this time.
The pair was reported missing Aug. 26.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.