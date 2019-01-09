The Killeen Police Department is now accepting applications for new police officers, according to a post made on the department’s Facebook page Tuesday.
“We are looking for qualified individuals that are highly motivated, honest and ready to serve their community,” the post reads.
Applicant hopefuls are asked to go to www.killeentexas.gov to find more information and to submit an application.
The application deadline is Jan. 27.
