A team of assessors from the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies will arrive Oct. 14 to examine all aspects of the Killeen Police Department’s administration, personnel, operations, and support services, Killeen Police Chief Charles Kimble announced in a press release issued by the Killeen Police Department.

As part of the on-site assessment, agency personnel and area residents are invited to offer comments at a public information session at 6 p.m. Oct. 16. The session will be conducted in the City Hall Council Chambers, at 101 N College St., Killeen.

