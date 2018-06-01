The Killeen Police Department is reminding parents about the city’s youth curfew ordinance and at the same time rewarding well-behaved youth with free Slurpees.
Curfew
“As school lets out for the summer, please help us keep your children and teens safe by ensuring they are not out during late night hours without proper supervision,” said Ofelia Miramontez, Killeen Police Department spokeswoman.
From June 1 to Aug. 15, youth ages 17 and younger are not allowed out without adult supervision between the hours of 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. Sunday through Friday. On Saturdays and Sundays, curfew hours are 12:01 a.m. to 6 a.m.
For more information about the curfew and exceptions to the ordinance, visit the city's website: www.killeentexas.gov.
Slurpees
It is the 23rd summer for the Killeen Police Department to team up with 7-Eleven to dispense “justice tickets” to good kids in Killeen as part of the Operation Chill community service program, Miramontez said.
“We are always looking for ways to help our officers build strong relationships in the community,” said Chief Charles Kimble. “Operation Chill makes it easy to interact with kids in a positive way.”
During 2018, up to 1.4 million Slurpee coupons will be issued to almost 1,100 law enforcement agencies; more than 1,100 of those will be distributed in Killeen, mostly during the summer months and back-to-school season.
“Officers will be looking for kids who might be helping another person, deterring crime or participating in a positive activity in the community,” Miramontez explained. “Although the reasons for being ‘ticketed’ are varied, the end result is the same for every youngster: a free Slurpee drink and a smiling kid.”
Each coupon can be redeemed for a small Slurpee drink at participating 7-Eleven stores.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.