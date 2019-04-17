Killeen police are looking for a woman who went missing last October, police said in a Facebook post on Tuesday.
Jessica Ann Bourque, 24, was last seen on Oct. 17, 2018, in the 1900 block of Dickens Drive.
"Detectives with the Criminal Investigative Division need your help locating a missing person," the post states. "If you know the whereabouts of Jessica, please call the Killeen Police Department at 254-501-8800. Jessica, if you see this post, please contact Detective Uvalle at 254-501-8854."
Bourque is 5 feet 2 inches tall, weighs 110 pounds, has light brown hair and blue eyes.
The Herald is working to learn more about this story.
