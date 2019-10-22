Despite an early morning wreck on eastbound Interstate 14 near the Stan Schlueter Loop exit, the Killeen Police Department's speed enforcement detail is still on, according to Ofelia Miramontez, KPD spokeswoman.
The detail is scheduled until noon on Interstate 14, according to a news release sent Friday. Officers will use lasers to identify speeders and radio to other police units on the interstate, according to the release.
