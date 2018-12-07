The Killeen Police Department is getting into the holiday spirit with a new contest this year.
It is a weekly “selfie” contest, starting this week. Now through Sunday, folks can post to the KPD Facebook page their rendition of “Holiday Selfie With Your Pet.”
Winners will walk away with a free home security video doorbell.
“It’s part of our community outreach efforts,” said Ofelia Miramontez, Killeen Police Department spokeswoman. “We partnered up with Ring to try to get the community more involved. People can team up with the department by using the Neighbors App.”
Of course, not just any ole photo will get you a prize.
Miramontez said three criteria will be used to pick the winner each week: the creativity of the selfie, it’s originality, and if it represents the chosen theme of the week.
Selfies have to be posted before midnight each Sunday to be considered, and winners will be announced the following Wednesday. Folks must include the hashtag #ringKilleen2018 in the post.
“It’s all a team effort between the community and the department so we can work together to make the community safer,” she said.
Next week’s contest, from Dec. 13-16, will be “Ugly Christmas Sweater Selfie;” from Dec. 20-23 will be “Holiday-Themed Selfie;” and from Dec. 27-30 it is “Group or Buddy Selfie.”
