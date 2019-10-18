speed enforcement

In this 2016 file photo, a Killeen Police Department officer pulled over a vehicle on what is now Interstate 14. KPD will conduct a speed enforcement detail Tuesday.

 File photo

The Killeen Police Department will be conducting a speed enforcement detail from 7 a.m. to noon Tuesday, according to KPD.

Officers will be monitoring the speed of vehicles with a certified laser and will radio other police units of violators on Interstate 14 in Killeen, according to the release by Ofelia Miramontez, KPD spokeswoman.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.