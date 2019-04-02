Killeen residents are noticing the new ’do, as Killeen Police Department vehicles have been spotted sporting blue and camouflage decal striping and a decal stating the department’s motto: “Dedicated Service.”
“The vehicles look good! Every little bit helps in retaining a quality police force,” one person wrote on the Herald’s Facebook page.
Many others commented about the cost and necessity of the project.
“Looks like expensive work,” one comment said.
“We need more police, not better decals,” wrote another person.
Upgrading the look of the cars was KPD Chief Charles “Chuck” Kimble’s idea, said Ofelia Miramontez, Killeen Police Department spokeswoman.
The new “eye-catching” 2019 Ford Interceptors will be deployed soon, she said in a news release on Tuesday. Some of the vehicles were seen at KPD Headquarters this week.
“The most striking feature of the new design is a multicam camouflage accent stripe,” Miramontez said. “The camouflage stripe is a nod to ‘The Great Place,’ and an acknowledgment of the city’s close ties with the military. We are proud to protect the home of our nation’s warriors and of the past military service of many of our officers and employees.”
When asked about the cost of the project, Miramontez said that the “cost is completed as a group package and is budgeted.”
Folks can check out the new cars for themselves by visiting the department’s Facebook page, Miramontez said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.