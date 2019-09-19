The Killeen Police Department is hosting a community conversation from 6 to 8 p.m. tonight in the Family Life Center building of Grace Christian Center, 1401 E. Elms Road in Killeen. Light refreshments will be served at 5:30 p.m.
Killeen Police Chief Charles Kimble will be speaking at the event. Other speakers from the department are unconfirmed, according to Ofelia Miramontez, Killeen police spokeswoman.
