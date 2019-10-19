KPLE

Local residents check out the garage sale at the KPLE television station on Saturday afternoon.

 Hunter King | Herald

Around $700 was raised by a Christian television station’s garage sale Saturday, part of an effort to keep the station on the air amid a funding shortfall.

KPLE needed $15,000 by the end of the month to meet its financial obligations, the Herald reported at the beginning of October.

254-501-7464 | hking@kdhnews.com

