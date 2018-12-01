COPPERAS COVE — Hundreds showed up at the Copperas Cove Civic Center on Saturday to crown the 2018 winners in the annual Krist Kindl Charity Pageant.
This year the pageant proceeds will go towards Keep Copperas Cove Beautiful. The funds will help to purchase waste receptacles in Copperas Cove’s proposed dog park at Ogletree Gap Preserve.
“I am excited about the event today,” said Kimberly Grace, who attended to support a family member that participated in the pageant. “I am happy that all the funds will go towards a worthy cause.”
The Copperas Cove Civic Center was filled with excitement as over 10 categories were judged and in each category, a winner was crowned.
Pageant categories consisted of the junior, teen, senior, pre-teen and others. Contestant ages ranged from infants to 50 years old.
“I am so excited I didn’t think I would win,” said Dawn Hale while being overcome with emotion. “I am just happy that I tried again.”
Some of this year’s new royalty included Teen Miss Krist Kindl Tyler Holy, Preteen Miss Krist Kindl Lillian Hoaglin, Tiny Miss Krist Kindl Madison Guillet, Senior Miss Krist Kindl Dawn Hale, among others.
The winners this year each received a medal, a custom-designed, rhinestone tiara, embroidered double-satin banner, and trophy. Runners-up will receive trophies and a medal as well.
After the winners were crowned and pictures were taken, the newly crowned royals all took their place in the Copperas Cove Christmas parade.
