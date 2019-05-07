Senior KWTX News 10 forecaster Rusty Garrett will retire after three decades, according to a news release from the TV station. His final nightly weathercast will be on June 28.
Garrett has been the station’s chief forecaster since 1989, according to the release. Garrett helped assemble the station’s team of meteorologists, KWTX said in the release.
KWTX in the coming weeks will celebrate Garrett’s legacy in the broadcast industry in nightly newscasts and with appearances in communities throughout Central Texas.
