The new year is bringing new television stations to watch in the Killeen area, as the local CBS affiliate, KWTX, is adding new channels to its over-the-air programming lineup as of this week. The new stations are on the same signals that local PBS station KNCT was on, but don’t expect to see any episodes of “Masterpiece Theatre” or “Sesame Street.”
Here’s the new lineup, according to a KWTX report on its website:
CBS - 10.1 (HD) (Network Info: CBS.com)
Telemundo - 10.2 (HD) (Network Info: Telemundo.com)
MeTV - 10.3 (SD) (Network Info: MeTV.com)
CW Network - 46.1 (HD) (Network Info: CWTV.com)
MeTV - 46.2 (HD) (Network Info: MeTV.com)
Start TV - 46.3 (SD) (Network Info: StartTV.com)
The stations can be watched using a digital antenna, and fill a void that appeared when the three KNCT channels (46.1, 46.2 and 46.3) went off the air last year.
“If you use an antenna, you will need to perform a new channel or program scan on your television before you’ll find the new channels,” KWTX said on its website.
The KNCT channels were previously owned by Central Texas College and offered PBS programing. However, the CTC board voted in February not to move the public television stations to other channels as required by the Federal Communications Commission as part of a broadcast spectrum incentive, and the stations went off the air Aug. 31.
In late August, the CTC board voted to transfer the KNCT signals to to Gray Television, which owns the Waco-based KWTX.
MeTV airs classic shows such as “The Andy Griffith Show”, “Bonanza”, and the “Beverly Hillbillies”.
“The Good Wife”, “Touched by an Angel”, “Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman”, and “Crossing Jordan” can be found on Start TV.
The CW airs original series including “Riverdale”, “Supergirl” and “The Flash”, among others.
