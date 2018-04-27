April is National Child Abuse Prevention Month and CASA of Bell and Coryell Counties is raising awareness about child abuse and neglect and the need for more dedicated members of the community to step up and become CASA volunteers.
KZ Frazier Drama will collaborate with CASA of Bell and Coryell Counties in a stage play “Behind Closed Doors” Saturday, April 28, at Vive Les Arts to bring awareness to child abuse in Central Texas. All proceeds will benefit the CASA program. Tickets for VIP are $40 and general admission are $30.
“When a child is placed in the foster care system due to abuse or neglect, they are often removed from their home and placed in state care — sometimes far away from their family, loved ones and community,” according to a news release from the local CASA group.
CASA volunteers, or court appointed special advocates, are everyday people from all walks of life who are recruited and specially trained to advocate for these children and provide a consistent, reliable adult presence for them during a difficult time in their life.
The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services states that for National Child Abuse Prevention Month, communities should rededicate themselves to being supportive of families, and play an active role in preventing child abuse and neglect as well as taking positive action to promote child and family well-being.
The stage play “Behind Closed Doors” explores the lives of five children who meet, each having hidden secrets of trauma. Characters include: Trevor, the oldest son, who desperately tries to protect his siblings in the face of an abusive father; and Pattie, a resilient teenager who struggles with her mother’s untreated mental illness.
KZFrazier Drama takes the audience on a series of dramatic ups and downs as the question is posed, “Who will speak for me?”
KZ Frazier Drama, LLC is a veteran and family-owned theater company based in Central Texas. The company was launched in June 2016. The owners, former U.S. Army Capt. Daryl L. Frazier and social worker Kerry-Ann Frazier’s vision for the company is to impact, influence, inspire, educate and empower using creative arts.
For tickets or more information about partnerships or sponsorships please contact KZFRAZIER DRAMA at www.kzfrazierdrama.com, info@kzfrazierdrama.com or kzfrazierdrama@gmail.com.
