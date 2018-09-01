The Labor Day holiday could also cut a break in high temperatures with rain chances.
The National Weather Service in Fort Worth predicts around a 50 percent chance of rain Monday and Tuesday, which will bring scattered thunderstorms. Chances begin Sunday, but will increase in the days ahead.
Most areas in the Killeen-Temple region can expect around an inch of rain for the week, said meteorologist Jason Godwin. The rain will help knock high temperatures down to the low 90s, Godwin said.
“Most areas aren’t going to see anything over the weekend, but chances will ramp up Monday and Tuesday with more coverage,” Godwin said.
The Texas Drought Monitor's latest map indicates the Killeen-Temple area is currently experiencing severe drought conditions, which rain will help improve.
Labor Day’s forecast calls for a high of 91 with a low of 73.
Tuesday is expected to have a high of 91 and a low of 73.
The high on Wednesday is expected to be 92 with a low of 73.
Thursday’s forecast calls for a high of 93 with a low of 72.
Stillhouse Hollow Lake’s water level is more than 8 feet below normal elevation, and Belton Lake is nearly 5 and a half feet below normal, according to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website.
