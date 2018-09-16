The Hill Country Transit System, known as The Hop, serves an area stretching from Temple through Belton, Harker Heights, Killeen and Copperas Cove. The bus stops do not have trash cans and often are littered with waste.
The only exceptions are the transfer stations where the kids that “Keep Killeen Beautiful” keep trash cans in order, nicely painted, and accessible.
On the other hand, Killeen’s multiple stops have not a single trash can.
Beer cans and cigarette butts dot the transit stations. And even in cases of dire need, The Hop customers have made their own disposal sites.
At a Killeen Walmart, one person carried a 100-pound waste barrel from the front of the store to the transit station at the edge of the parking lot.
Just down the street, in front of the Aldi’s, a grocery cart is permanently stationed behind the stop so refuse and waste need not be planted on the sidewalk.
Amy Peck, a communications specialist for Capital Metro in Austin, pointed out that trash cans at bus stops are not cheap.
“When they are requested, we have one-liter containers installed. Stops with high ridership and ample room might have one or more,” Peck said. “The average cost of one ... container can range from $1,000 to $1,500.”
“Every city fights these types of issues,” said Director of Maintenance Steve Edgar of Waco. He said a regular trash can and pickup service is quite affordable, but once a contractor realizes it’s a bus stop trash can, prices skyrocket.
“It’s almost stupid money to buy them,” Edgar said. “It gets crazy.”
Both Waco and Austin said they have deals with Waste Management to pick up the garbage and replace trash bags, and they consider it the cost of doing business. But nobody’s satisfied.
“With 150 stops around town, we could probably use a lot more of them,” Edgar said.
One stop on South Fort Hood Street is regularly littered with biomedical waste — the result of plasma donors from Talecris/Grifols Plasma stopping off at The Hop station headed back toward town and discarding their taped and blood-stained armbands.
Beer cans and cigarettes are the most common form of litter. But one must wonder, if there was a trash can, could things be better?
