The Sam Houston Chapter of the Daughters of the Republic of Texas will meet at 10 a.m. Saturday at American Legion Post 55, 101 W. Ave. A in Belton. Refreshments begin at 9:30 a.m.
Kayte Ricketts of the Bell County Museum will conduct a presentation of the Chisholm Trail. Any interested lady is welcomed to attend, according to organizers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.