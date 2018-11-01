The Ladies of Charity are holding their 23rd annual Holiday Bazaar, set for Saturday and Sunday at the St. Paul Chong Hasang Catholic Church’s Parish Center, 2412 Stillhouse Road, in Harker Heights.
Hours for the event will run on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. and Sunday from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m.
Jane Barr, publicity chairman for the event, said items on sale will include Christmas items such as decorations, ornaments, table décor and wall hangings.
Ladies of Charity President Terri Goolig said other items for sale will include baby items and toys, baked goods, religious items, jewelry, plants, kitchen ware, and even pet items.
There are also more than 60 items which will be raffled off at the end of the event. Raffle items this year include a 55-inch television, a sewing machine, and a barbecue grill, as well as many themed baskets. Goolig said the baskets average from $75 to $100 in value each.
“The money we raise from this and the (Ladies of Charity) Thrift Store go to the needy and charities in the community,” said Barr.
Food on both days will be provided by the Knights of Columbus.
