Multiple races in Lampasas were inconclusive after the March primary election, resulting in three county races heading into runoffs this month.
The races for county judge, district clerk and county commissioner Precinct 2 are still to be decided in the May 22 runoff election, for which early voting starts Monday.
County Judge
Candidates Larry W. Allison and Randy Hoyer will compete in a runoff election for the county judge seat, as neither received more than 50 percent of the vote in March.
Allison received 43.09 percent of vote with 1,374 votes, and Hoyer got 42.18 percent with 1,345 votes. Both candidates are working hard to prepare for the deciding election.
“The key thing is going to be getting voters out,” Hoyer said. “Historically, the voter turnout is usually significantly lower for runoff elections. So right now, whether you vote for me or my opponent, I just want you to get out to vote.”
Hoyer has been a Lampasas County resident for nine years. Prior to running for office, he served as the Lampasas Independent School District board superintendent before stepping down at the end of the 2015-2016 school year.
Allison served as a county attorney for Lampasas from 1983 to 2014, and continued to work in the office until 2015. He said he believes his years of service best qualify him for the position of county judge.
“I believe that with my 31-year career as a county attorney and having been in the courthouse for 31 years, I am very familiar with the workings of the county,” Allison said. “I truly believe I am the best man for the job.”
With early voting beginning Monday, both candidates are busy making final preparations and final pleas to voters.
“I have tried to make a few more personal contacts with voters by doing some block walking and participating in city events,” Allison said. “Just (Wednesday) I was out in the eastern part of Lampasas County, putting up some campaign signs and meeting people in the subdivisions out there.”
Hoyer is also making sure to encourage people to vote in the runoff election.
“I am trying to reach out to individuals who have voted in the past and just remind them to get out to vote,” Hoyer said. “I truly feel that I am the most qualified candidate due to my background and experience. County judge is very much an administrative position, and I have a lot of experience as an administrator from when I was superintendent at LISD.”
County Commissioner Precinct 2
Jamie Smart and Ron Farr will have a runoff election for the Precinct 2 county commissioner seat. Smart pulled 38.9 percent of the ballots with 473 votes, and Farr got 32.57 percent with 396 votes.
“I was not surprised and really anticipated that I would be in a runoff,” Farr said. “I felt that all three of us that were running (including Chris Harrison) had a good voting base that backed them and sure enough that was the case.”
Smart echoed that sentiment, saying he expected a runoff would occur based upon voter turnout. He also said he is very optimistic about the results of the runoff election.
“Having said that, voter turnout is key,” Smart said. “Runoff elections have a notoriously low turnout.”
Both men work in Lampasas County. Farr works in construction and builds homes in the Central Texas area. He said he has been trying to encourage voters who decided not to vote in the last election to make sure they cast a ballot.
“I have been talking to the voters as much as possible, putting out signs to get my name in front of the voters and have advertising lined up to also get my name in front of the voters,” he said.
“I am trying to encourage some that did not vote in the last cycle to get to the polls and vote. I think that it is very important for the voters to go vote and I would love to see a higher voter turnout than recent elections have had.”
Smart is a principal in the Lometa Independent School District. Throughout the campaign, he has stressed the importance of being dedicated to the job you have.
“I plan to be fully devoted to the job of county commissioner,” he said. “The leadership skills that I have developed through my time in education, will help in making crucial decisions for Lampasas County. I look forward to the opportunity to serve.
“It is important to remember that the cities in our county are indeed in our county. Partnerships between county and city leaders can lead to more growth and prosperity.”
District Clerk
Edith Wagner Harrison received the most votes in the primary, but voting was so close the second-place candidate — and thus the one eligible for the runoff — had to be decided by a coin toss.
Candidate Trina Wykes Hudson defeated incumbent Cody Reed and will face Harrison in the runoff.
“With there being three candidates for the March primary, I was prepared for the possibility of a runoff,” Hudson said. “After the results came out, I was just grateful to be able to continue my campaign to have the opportunity to perform the duties of district clerk.”
Hudson got 32.28 percent with 1,003 votes, while Harrison drew 35.5 percent of the vote with 1,103 votes.
“It’s going to be neck-and-neck in a lot of races in Lampasas,” Harrison said. “It’s been a long campaign, so I’m excited to see early voting begin.”
As early voting draws closer, both candidates said they are spending time reaching out to Lampasas voters.
“I am visiting a lot of voters in Lampasas and just encouraging them to make sure they vote,” Harrison said. She also plans to go to election sites.
Hudson also said she is taking the time to talk to voters and explain her qualifications.
“To prepare for the election, I’m spending my time reaching out to people individually,” Hudson said. “I’ve been going to various events, and when speaking to Lampasas voters, my goal is to help them understand what the position involves and why I am the most qualified candidate.”
Harrison is a school teacher and works for the Killeen Independent School District. Hudson currently works in the Lampasas County district attorney’s office.
Early voting times and locations for the
primary runoff:
Location: Election office, 407 S. Pecan, Suite 102, Lampasas
Times:
Monday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Tuesday 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Wednesday-Friday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
