Fire - burn

An elderly couple were helped out of their home after it caught fire in Lampasas early Tuesday morning.

A neighbor who had stepped outside saw flames at the back of the residence and called 911 shortly before 1 a.m., according to a news release from the Lampasas County Sheriff’s Office, which responded to the fire along with the Lampasas police and fire departments.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.