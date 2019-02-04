UPDATE 7:40 p.m.: The city of Lampasas has issued a boil water notice for all residents, effective until further notice.
Lampasas utility workers responded to two separate water main breaks Monday afternoon, according to a news release issued by the city.
City workers responded around 2:45 p.m. to a 12-inch water main break that happened on Old Convent Road.
While crews were working to contain the break, they were made aware of a second break in the 18-inch water main located in the area behind Advent Rollins Brook Hospital.
As a result of the breaks, a number of residents and business in these areas went without water Monday afternoon. Other areas of town experienced a drop in water pressure, and it is likely to remain until repairs are made and the water distribution system is restored back to normal operations.
The city said offices were being inundated with calls regarding the water outage.
More information will be posted as it becomes available.
Lampasas public works can be contacted at 512-556-8315.
