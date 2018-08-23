A coalition of state county officials claims the Lampasas driver's license office is officially recommended to close, along with 86 other driver's license offices in the state.
The Texas Association of Counties published a press release Wednesday advancing the Texas Sunset Advisory Commission's meeting Aug. 29-30. The association is a grassroots agency geared to "communicate the county perspective to state officials and the general public."
The Sunset Commission under the Texas Legislature evaluates state agencies and recommends improvements.
The release includes a list of the 87 Texas offices, including the Lampasas office at 1690 U.S. 281. The association claims the list is part of the Sunset Commission's recommendation to the Texas Department of Public Safety to “develop and implement a plan to close inefficient driver license offices.”
DPS will be discussed in the Aug. 29-30 meeting, according to an agenda for the Sunset Commission published on its website. Any list of offices recommended to shut down was not immediately available on the website.
Sgt. David Roberts, DPS spokesman, said there are no plans to close the Lampasas office at this time.
The Copperas Cove office, formerly at 201 S. Second St., closed last year when it was combined into the newly built Killeen office at 5100 W. Elms Road. The former office had only two work stations compared to the Killeen office's 12 stations.
The closest alternative office to Lampasas is located in Killeen.
The full list can be accessed at https://bit.ly/2NcdXZb.
