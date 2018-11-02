In an ongoing effort to improve city internet services, the Lampasas Economic Development Corporation has released a survey for residents to voice their concerns over the matter.
After a recent spate of outages, the city of Lampasas is seeking to improve internet service for residents.
In the summer of 2017, workers accidentally cut the city’s only fiber optic line, which left customers without phone and internet service for hours. City Manager Finley deGraffenried said about five outages occurred that summer.
The outages created a public safety concern, according to deGraffenried. Residents were unable to reach emergency services, businesses could not operate and hospital records could not be accessed.
“It was a real strain on our businesses and the public,” said deGraffenried.
The survey, which is part of the Lampasas EDC’s efforts to boost internet options, the city manager said, is open through the end of the year.
“Most cities have what’s known as a redundant line, which serves as a backup in the event that the main line is damaged. Lampasas does not, which means each time a main line is cut, the entire city, and parts of the county are left without any modern communication,” the survey’s background section reads.
The EDC has engaged a consultant called Foresite, according to deGraffenried. A variety of options are being considered, which may include more ISPs and identifying additional cable routes.
The survey may be viewed at https://bit.ly/2SDhsed.
