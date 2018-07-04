LAMPASAS — The staccato “pop pop pop” from the blue simulated pistol was startling but not nearly as loud as real-life gunfire. The dead were still breathing. The moans and cries of the wounded were not too insistent.
Someone yelled, “Help! He shot me! Help!” as a lone police officer crouched and ran toward gunfire in a Lampasas High School classroom, harmless blue pistol at the ready.
It was a drill that was meant to feel real.
“For that first responding officer, the first five minutes would feel like five hours,” said Officer Troy Dupuy of the Houston Police Department, one of the instructors.
The dead, wounded, the bad guy in the black trench coat and first responders in the drill on Tuesday were actually police officers, firefighters and paramedics from agencies around Lampasas and Burnet counties. Two Lampasas County dispatchers were part of the training because in real life they would have to be voices of reason in a chaotic situation.
The 35 people who took the ALERT, Advanced Law Enforcement Rapid Response Training, course were there to learn from the experience so they are prepared for any actual scenarios, Dupuy said.
The six scenarios tackled on Tuesday all were based on incidents from the recent past, he said. After running through a scenario, everyone would gather outside for a critique session.
The entire training took place over the course of four days.
Cpl. Will Mercado with the Austin Police Department was one of the ALERT instructors.
“For years and years, our active shooter training was police-centric, focused on stopping the shooter,” Mercado said.
The paradigm has changed as first responders learn from mistakes made at past mass shooter incidents.
“We’re good at stopping the shooter, at getting the bad guy down, but we weren’t as good at getting EMS and fire departments on scene to treat the wounded,” he said. While police were clearing a scene, a victim could bleed to death, he said.
“This training forces agencies to work together to solve problems. Both fire and police have training but sometimes it didn’t jive.”
New training emphasizes getting fire and EMS into the building “as soon as the bad guy is down,” Mercado said. “They can go ahead and get the wounded out and then police officers continue to clear the building.”
Officers practiced securing hallways and classrooms so that small teams comprised of paramedics with two police officers for protection could make their way to the wounded.
Ronnie Withers, deputy fire marshal with the city of Lampasas, said the department trains for mass casualty incidents, but this was different.
“A lot of times at a scene, fire, police and the sheriff’s department aren’t on the same page, so now we’re working out the bugs,” he said. “This is getting all the entities working together, even though we all know each other in this small town.”
Withers was surprised at the chaos during the first scenario.
“It can happen really fast, especially if there’s a communication breakdown,” he said. “Rescue is a difficult job, figuring out what needs to be done in that time frame.”
Dupuy said he expected people to make mistakes during the scenarios.
“We want them to feel overwhelmed, at a loss and then we build them up from there,” he said. “This is a time for them to learn from their mistakes so they’ll be ready if the real thing happens.”
emilys@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7552
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.