LAMPASAS — Thousands of Texans travelled to Lampasas this week to take in the sites and sounds of the Spring Ho Festival. This year’s marks the 47th year of the festival which originated in 1972 to celebrate the proximity of Lampasas to the Hancock Springs, the Hanna Springs, and the Cooper Springs — in many ways the historic source of settlement in the region. This year’s festival started July 9 and concludes today.
Without the springs, Lampasas wouldn’t be Lampasas, according to organizers.
Each year Spring Ho events — the Spring Ho Pageant, the Spring Ho Kid’s Fishing Derby, and the Spring Ho Dance, and the Pet Parade — bring out the crowds.
“It’s really nice to see people coming together for the community,” Beth Hensley, chair of the Spring Ho Committee, said. “It’s just the way we celebrate Lampasas.”
The Spring Ho Grand Parade was held Saturday and is one of the more popular events. Hundreds of people lined the street to watch floats, classic cars and band performances as they strolled through the town.
Each annual Spring Ho has had its theme, including this year’s “Let the Good Times Roll.”
Over time, the festival has grown beyond the inaugural 1972 festival which highlighted a contest naming the festival for a $25 prize — Spring Ho! — showcasing the importance of nearby springs for settlers travelling west in covered wagons under the scorching heat.
“There are many popular events,” Steve Sanchez, 61, of Lampasas, said. “A lot of people really like the street dances like the one tonight … the Barbeque Cook-off … and the Spring Ho Pageant.”
Sanchez, along with his wife Eve and son, Mark, operate Eve’s Café which specializes in German Cuisine. Popular items during the festival have been the jager schnitzel and the Black Forest cake.
“This week is really good for area businesses,” Sanchez said.
Events like the one this week require hard work.
The Spring Ho Committee is staffed by 12 people who work with sponsors to organize the event.
“It is quite the endeavor to go an entire week,” Randy Hoyer, Chair of Spring Ho 2019 stated. “Not very many festivals in Texas last that long – except for maybe the Texas State Fair.”
The funds generated by the festival are reinvested into the community in the form of entertainment and college scholarships, according to organizers.
“It is good for business,” Hoyer said. “It is also good to see people who come to take it in and have a good time…if there is something we can do better for next year, let us know.”
The festival concludes Sunday with the arts and crafts fair and more. The carnival was canceled this year due to the carnival company pulling out on Thursday.
