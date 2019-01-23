The city of Lampasas on Wednesday announced its support for federal employees affected by the partial government shutdown.
Affected individuals can contact Lampasas Public Utility at 512-556-3641 to discuss options to pay their utility bills. Federal employees and contractors may be asked to provide information validating their current employment status.
The partial government shutdown is in its fifth week and roughly 800,000 government employees remain without their usual paychecks. Friday will mark the second paycheck missed by affected federal workers if the government doesn’t come to an agreement.
According to news reports, the government shutdown especially takes a toll on families that live off the federal paychecks.
In Copperas Cove, city staff has proposed a temporary policy to support those affected by the government shutdown, said city spokesman Kevin Keller.
“Once the necessary procedures are established and in place, most likely no later than the weekend, we will ensure the public is made aware,” he said in an email to the Herald on Wednesday.
While the city of Killeen does not offer any kind of financial assistance, the Hill Country Community Action Association usually helps out residents who are unable to pay their utility bills due to financial shortcuts.
However, a spokesperson of the Hill Country Community Action Association said Wednesday afternoon, that the organization has not received their yearly funding yet.
“We haven’t received our budget for this year yet so … there is nothing we can do,” the HCCAA said.
The HCCAA, funded through grants and donations, is not a federal agency and therefore not affected by the government shutdown.
Until the nonprofit organization receives its funding to help Killeen residents, the HCCAA spokesperson recommended affected federal employees to contact St. Joseph Catholic Church in Killeen at 254-702-1336 to ask for help.
According to St. Joseph’s voice mail the church offers help with rent, gasoline, gift certificates as well as past due bills and disconnect notices for residents that live within the Killeen city limits.
The HCCAA spokesperson also recommended to contact the Refuge Corporation in Copperas Cove at 254-547-6753 to ask for financial assistance during the government shutdown.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.