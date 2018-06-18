The Raise Your Hand Texas Foundation annually sponsors a group of Texas educators to attend training at Harvard though the Raising School Leaders program, and a Lampasas Independent School District principal was selected to attend for the second time.
Robert White, principal at Lampasas High School, is one of 109 Texas educators sponsored this year.
Attendees, including individual teachers and principals, as well as campus teams, will participate in one of four weeklong workshops on leadership development, coaching or school turnaround led by Harvard faculty and other national and international experts.
“This year, I will be participating in the program called ‘The Art of Leadership,’” he said. “It will be my second time to participate and I cannot wait.”
Each educational event lasts between five to seven days, and they run from June 11 to July 14. White will attend a seminar June 24-30.
“Great teachers, along with strong school and district leaders, represent the most significant influencers of academic achievement and supportive culture,” said Cody Huie, vice president of programs at Raise Your Hand Texas.
“Our alumni often report that their Harvard experience is the best professional development they have ever experienced, and that they return to their campuses energized, inspired, and empowered to make meaningful change that benefits all students.”
