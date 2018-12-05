The Citizen’s Recycling Center is officially open in Lampasas as of this morning after City Council and staff began looking into a recycling program earlier this year.
“We started looking into it as part of our budget process,” Assistant City Manager Gary Cox said. “Eventually we settled on a recycling collection station.”
Located at 201 Brown Street, there was already an existing collection station at the site, so the addition of recycling is costing the city $12,000 a year, which will be paid with a 50 cent charge on residents’ waste collection bills. Cox said there will also a be a usage fee based on how much a resident wants to drop off as well as the kinds of materials.
The recycling is designed as a “single-stream” recycling program, which means all recyclables can be placed in a single container and there is no need to separate them. The center will accept cardboard, paper, plastics, aluminum and tin cans. Glass is not accepted.
“We officially open at 10 a.m. today so we haven’t had any use it yet,” Cox said this morning, “but we have had a lot of inquiries about it so far.”
The hours of operation will be Wednesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to noon.
More information about what kinds of items the center can take is available at www.lampasas.org/civicalerts.aspx?AID=255.
