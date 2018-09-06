Two people died and two others were injured in a crash on U.S. Highway 190 near Kempner Wednesday.
Victor Morrison Jr., 41, and Cynthia Morrison, 40, both of Lampasas, were pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, about 1.7 miles west of Kempner.
The crash happened about 11:30 a.m. when a 2005 Lincoln sport utility vehicle traveling westbound crossed over onto the wrong side of the roadway and struck a 1999 Ford pickup traveling eastbound, according to a release from the Texas Department of Public Safety.
Victor Morrison was driving the Ford and Cynthia Morrison was in the passenger seat, according to DPS.
"The driver of the Lincoln was Presli Peters, 22, of Lampasas. Peters and the 2-year-old passenger were taken to Baylor Scott & White Hospital for treatment of incapacitating injuries," according to the release.
This crash is still currently under investigation.
"DPS would like to remind motorists how important it is to always drive at a speed that is legal and safe for conditions," according to the release.
